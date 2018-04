Masters golf fans hurt when bus overturns on interstate

Police officers and emergency workers examine the scene of the accident scene Thursday morning, April 5, 2018, after a tour bus heading to the Masters golf tournament overturned along Interstate 20 near Augusta, Ga. Authorities say at least a dozen people were injured and the bus driver Steven Hoppenbrouwer was charged with DUI. (Joe Hotchkiss/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.