‘Mississippi Burning’ KKK leader Killen dies in prison at 92

This June 20, 2005 file photo shows Edgar Ray Killen in Philadelphia, Miss. On Friday Mississippi's corrections department said the former Ku Klux Klan leader, who was convicted in the 1964 "Mississippi Burning" slayings of three civil rights workers, has died in prison at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

By Emily Wagster Pettus and Rebecca Santana

Associated Press

