Mueller examining Cambridge Analytica, Trump campaign ties

1 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about the company's 10-year roadmap during the keynote address at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference in San Francisco. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke March 16 that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)