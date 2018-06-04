Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Nation of Islam says leader Louis Farrakhan’s son has died
Published: June 4, 2018 - 5:53 PM

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Akron engineers plan to save another $10.5 million in billion dollar sewer project Updated June 4th, 2018 6:43 PM
Sobriety checkpoints to be set up throughout Summit County Friday and Saturday, officials say Updated June 4th, 2018 6:40 PM
3 medical marijuana sales sites approved for Summit County Updated June 4th, 2018 6:32 PM
Sewer improvement project costs rise, leading Summit County council to approve rebidding Updated June 4th, 2018 6:27 PM

THE LATEST

Akron engineers plan to save another $10.5 million in billion dollar sewer project Updated June 4th, 2018 6:43 PM
Sobriety checkpoints to be set up throughout Summit County Friday and Saturday, officials say Updated June 4th, 2018 6:40 PM
3 medical marijuana sales sites approved for Summit County Updated June 4th, 2018 6:32 PM
Sewer improvement project costs rise, leading Summit County council to approve rebidding Updated June 4th, 2018 6:27 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal