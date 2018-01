National news briefs, Jan. 14: California mudslide deaths hit 19

Image 1 of 1

In this May 31, 2006 file photo, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer, co-hosts of the NBC Today" program, open her farewell broadcast in New York. Couric told People in a story published Saturday, I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left. She left NBC in 2006 to anchor the CBS Evening News and has been criticized for not speaking out in the more than a month since Lauer was fired. The shows network, NBC, said an investigation of a Lauer colleagues detailed complaint showed inappropriate sexual behavior. Since, other women have reportedly accused him of harassment and assault. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)