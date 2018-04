On the brink: U.S. and China threaten tariffs as fears rise

3 / 3

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

A worker sits near a shelve displaying bottles of American whiskey for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, Wednesday. President Donald Trump says the U.S. lost a trade war with China "years ago." In a tweet Wednesday after China announced a list of U.S. products that might be subject to a 25 percent tariff, Trump said: "We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S." China announced tariffs worth $50 billion on a series of U.S. products including soybeans, whiskey and cars. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)