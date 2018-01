People in the news: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kevin Costner, Aziz Ansari

Image 1 of 3 Aziz Ansari arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Comedian Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017. Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Image 2 of 3 Kevin Costner from the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Monday at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. Costner told TV critics Monday that the writing often isn't as good as in the original movie and it's the screenplay that draws him to a project. He says that's why he's starring in "Yellowstone," a 10-part drama series debuting June 20 on the new Paramount Television network, the rebranded Spike TV. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)