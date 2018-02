People in the news: Lena Dunham, Katharine McPhee, Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black

In this file photo dated July 27, 2011, British Olympic diver Tom Daley performs a dive into the new aquatic centre dive pool in London. British diver Tom Daley and screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black are pictured in an Instagram photo posted Wednesday Feb. 14, 2018, holding a picture from a baby scan, announcing that they are to become parents. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

In this Nov. 17, 2012 file photo, actor Scott Baio arrives at the TeenNick HALO Awards in Los Angeles. Former Charles in Charge actor Alexander Polinsky says Baio assaulted and mentally tortured him during their time together on the show in the 1980s. Polinsky made the allegations Wednesday in Los Angeles during a news conference called by his attorney. (Joe Kohen/Invision/AP)

In this Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, singer and actress Katharine McPhee poses in the press room at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. McPhee, who stars in the CBS series, "Scorpion," will appear in the hit musical Waitress, marking her Broadway debut. She starts April 10. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, Lena Dunham arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dunham has written an incredibly personal essay about coming to terms with permanent infertility at age 31. Vogue.com published Dunhams detailed account Wednesday of her decision to undergo a hysterectomy late last year to relieve what she describes as debilitating pain from endometriosis. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

