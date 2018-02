People in the news: Margaret Brennan, Tiffany Haddish, Allison Janney

Tracy Letts poses for a portrait in New York. Letts, who has supporting roles in Lady Bird and The Post, is also a Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright. (Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Allison Janney poses for a portrait at the 90th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Janney is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "I, Tonya." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan arrives at the 7th Annual Women in the World Summit opening night April 6, 2016 in New York. CBS News has named Brennan as moderator of the Sunday morning political talk show "Face the Nation," replacing John Dickerson. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tiffany Haddish attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Aug. 5, 2017 in Newark, N.J. Haddish is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced Thursday that the Girls Trip breakout star will host the ceremony in Los Angeles on June 18. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

