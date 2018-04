People in the news: Roseanne Barr, Prince Philip, Safaree Samuels

2 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Roseanne Barr (left) and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne." The Nielsen company said viewership for the show's premiere shot up to 25 million people when you count people who watched the three days after last Tuesday's premiere. Never before has a show gained that many viewers via time shifting within three days. (Adam Rose/ABC via AP)