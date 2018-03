People in the news: Selena Gomez, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams

1 / 3

In this combination photo, Robin Thicke performs at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 16, 2015 (left) and Pharrell Williams attends the 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration of Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2016. A federal appeals court has ruled refused to overturn a copyright infringement verdict against Thicke and Williams over the 2013 hit song Blurred Lines. In a split decision from a three-judge panel, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld a verdict awarding $5.3 million to the family of Marvin Gaye, who said Blurred Lines illegally copied from the late soul singers Got to Give it Up. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)