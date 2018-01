People in the news: Timothee Chalamet, Woody Allen, Kim Kardashian West, Mila Kunis

Image 3 of 3

This combination photo shows director Woody Allen at the premiere of "Cafe Society in New York on, July 13, 2016, left, and Timothee Chalamet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 3, 2018, in New York. A growing number of actors are distancing themselves from Allen, heightening questions about the future of the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct. Chalamet said hell donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse. The breakout star of "Call Me By Your Name" announced Tuesday on Instagram that he didn't want to profit from his work on Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York," which wrapped shooting in the fall. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)