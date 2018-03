Police: Disgruntled worker killed nurse in Alabama hospital

Police vehicles are shown outside UAB Highlands hospital following a shooting on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Authorities say two people were wounded and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

H. R. Watson, the Captain of the Birmingham Fire Department speaks to the media as authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

An ambulance arrives as authorities respond to a gunman that opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Associated Press

