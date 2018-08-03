Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Police: Suspect in Bush’s doctor’s death killed himself
Published: August 3, 2018 - 12:21 PM
Full Screen Linked Image

Associated Press

View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Prosecutor to erase convictions in Stormy Daniels strip-club touching cases Updated August 3rd, 2018 12:50 PM
Police: Suspect in Bush’s doctor’s death killed himself Updated August 3rd, 2018 12:21 PM
Execution date set for Ohio man who lit fire that killed son Updated August 3rd, 2018 11:33 AM
Movie review: Go back to the Hundred Acre Wood with ‘Christopher Robin’ Updated August 3rd, 2018 11:24 AM

THE LATEST

Prosecutor to erase convictions in Stormy Daniels strip-club touching cases Updated August 3rd, 2018 12:50 PM
2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational update: Ian Poulter remains atop leaderboard in second round at Firestone Country Club at 10-under-par through nine holes Today August 3rd, 2018 12:39 PM
Execution date set for Ohio man who lit fire that killed son Updated August 3rd, 2018 11:33 AM
Summit County educators strive to prepare kids for kindergarten Updated August 3rd, 2018 11:17 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal