Protest planned after fatal police shooting of unarmed man

1 / 4

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to a call of a man breaking at least three vehicle windows Sunday night. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot in the backyard of his grandmother's home, where he was staying. Video footage released Wednesday shows the officers yelling that Clark had a gun before firing. No gun was found at the scene. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)