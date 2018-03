Renowned pediatrician Dr. T. Berry Brazelton dies at age 99

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this Nov. 6, 2006 file photo, pediatrician Dr. T. Berry Brazelton smiles following an interview at the University Club in Chicago. Brazelton, one of the world's most well-known pediatricians and child development experts whose influential work helped explain what makes kids tick, has died. He was 99. Brazelton died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday at his Barnstable, Mass. home, said longtime friend and colleague Dr. Joshua Sparrow. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)