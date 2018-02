Science says: European art scene began with Neanderthals

This undated image provided by João Zilhão in February 2018 shows perforated shells found in sediments in the Cueva de los Aviones near Cartagena, Spain. The artifacts date to between 115,000 and 120,000 years ago. New discoveries in some Spanish caves give the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art. (João Zilhão via AP)

This undated image provided by João Zilhão in February 2018 shows the Cueva de los Aviones near Cartagena, Spain. New discoveries in this and other Spanish caves give the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art. (João Zilhão via AP)

This color enhanced image provided by Hipolito Collado Giraldo in February 2018 shows three hand stencils in the Maltravieso Cave in Cáceres, Spain. One has been dated to at least 66,000 years ago. New discoveries in some Spanish caves give the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art. (Hipolito Collado Giraldo via AP)

In this undated image provided by João Zilhão in February 2018, Dirk Hoffmann and Alistair Pike take a sample from a calcite crust on top of a red ladder-shaped cave painting in La Pasiega in Puente Viesgo, Spain. New discoveries in some Spanish caves give the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art. (João Zilhão via AP)

By Malcolm Ritter

Associated Press

