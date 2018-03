Share info to deter election interference, senators say

4 / 5

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and other members of the panel preview their recommendations for improving the nation's election infrastructure ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. From left are Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Warner, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine. On Wednesday, the committee will hold a hearing examining attempted hacks on state elections systems in 2016 and the federal and state response to those efforts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)