Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Southwest offers apology, cash, to passengers on damaged jet
Published: April 20, 2018 - 3:34 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Heading home for the weekend? Avoid I-76 West in Akron Updated April 20th, 2018 4:30 PM
Overdoses tick up as state pharmacists, Ohio governor candidates and more try to help Updated April 20th, 2018 4:23 PM
Akron wrestling promoter plans to reopen Lake Kim Tam Park Updated April 20th, 2018 4:13 PM
NFL Network’s Mike Mayock says ‘my gut tells me’ Browns will draft Sam Darnold at No. 1 overall Today April 20th, 2018 3:59 PM

THE LATEST

Heading home for the weekend? Avoid I-76 West in Akron Updated April 20th, 2018 4:30 PM
Overdoses tick up as state pharmacists, Ohio governor candidates and more try to help Updated April 20th, 2018 4:23 PM
Akron wrestling promoter plans to reopen Lake Kim Tam Park Updated April 20th, 2018 4:13 PM
NFL Network’s Mike Mayock says ‘my gut tells me’ Browns will draft Sam Darnold at No. 1 overall Today April 20th, 2018 3:59 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal