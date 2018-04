States, cities sue U.S. government over census question

New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, left, joins Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum as she speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by seventeen states, the District of Columbia and six cities against the U.S. government Tuesday, saying a plan to add a citizenship demand to the census questionnaire is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman poses for a photo with members of District Council 37 after a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by seventeen states, the District of Columbia and six cities against the U.S. government Tuesday, saying a plan to add a citizenship demand to the census questionnaire is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by seventeen states, the District of Columbia and six cities against the U.S. government Tuesday, saying a plan to add a citizenship demand to the census questionnaire is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Larry Neumeister

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.