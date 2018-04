The center of the Milky Way is teeming with black holes

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

This illustration provided by Columbia University shows the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A, located at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, surrounded by a cloud of dust and gas within which are 12 smaller black holes, and a closeup of one of the systems. The enlarged section illustrates how the 12 black holes are each accompanied by a star in a binary orbit. Gasses from the partner star are pulled into a disk around the black hole. (Columbia University via AP)