The Latest: Oklahoma educators march for student funding

Keagan Nedrow, left, and Reed Nedrow, bottom right, stand with their mother, Tara Nedrow, right, who teaches history at Union High School, and other teachers, during a teacher rally against low school funding at the state Capitol Oklahoma City, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Blake Stephens, a school counselor from Locust Grove, holds a sign asking to restore education funding during the second day of a walkout by Oklahoma teachers at the state Capitol, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP)

Teachers and supporters of increased education funding pack the first and second floors of the state Capitol during the second day of a walkout by Oklahoma teachers, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP)

A state trooper walks by teachers and their supporters as they sit on the fourth floor in front of the entrance to the House of Representatives during the second day of a walkout by Oklahoma teachers at the state Capitol, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP)

Associated Press

