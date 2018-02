Things You Need to Know: Couric tweets apology to Dutch for Olympic comment

Societe de Sainte Anne makes its annual loosely assembled and delightfully wacky and creative procession from the Bywater through the French Quarter to Canal Street on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, La. Tuesday. (David Grunfeld/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.