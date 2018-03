Things You Need to Know: Nationwide protests disrupt services in France

Trader Meric Greenbaum is framed by his monitors as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday. Stocks plunged, sending the Dow Jones industrials down more than 700 points, as investors feared that trade tensions will spike between the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

A man jumps to avoid a police water canon during a demonstration, Thursday in Paris. Nationwide strikes are causing major disruptions to trains, planes, schools and other public services in France Thursday as unions set up dozens of street protests across the country. Paris protest was mostly peaceful, but some localized scuffles broke out between some violent protesters wearing black hoods and riot police. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.