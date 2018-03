Things you need to know: Trump plans import steel tariffs

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Indian girls smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Thursday. Holi, which is also called festival of colors, is one of the important festival in the Indian subcontinent. The festival signifies the arrival of spring, end of winter and for many a festive day to meet others and forgive and forgot. It is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)