Trump accuser takes #MeToo message to voters in Ohio

In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Rachel Crooks, a university administrator and former Trump Tower receptionist, discusses her sexual misconduct accusations against Donald Trump during a news conference with two other accusers in New York. Crooks filed paperwork Monday to run for Ohio's state legislature as a Democrat in northwest Ohio's 88th House District near Toledo and Lake Erie. If Crooks wins the primary, the first-time candidate would face incumbent Republican Bill Reineke, a car dealer serving his second term in office. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)