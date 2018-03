Trump admits making things up in meeting with Canada

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) meets with workers during a tour of the Direct Strip Production Complex at Essar Steel Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel has drawn scorn and concern from around the world. Trump has already exempted Canada and Mexico from the tariffs and said he will be "very flexible." (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)