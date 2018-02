Trump donates fourth-quarter salary for infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, with Under Secretary for Policy Derek Kan, left, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. The Department of Transportation received a $100,000 donation from President Donald Trump's quarterly salary. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Ken Thomas

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.