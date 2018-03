Trump is hopeful, but some skeptical ahead of U.S.-North Korea talks

1 / 2

A man watches a TV screen showing file footages of President Donald Trump (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program Tuesday at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. After six years of seclusion, it appears North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has decided its time to get out and see the world. Kim made his international debut as his countrys leader this week when he paid a surprise visit to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was the first time he is known to have traveled outside of his country since he assumed power in 2011. But Beijing was just the start of a very ambitious coming out party on the world stage for the enigmatic North Korean ruler. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)