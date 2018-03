Trump says he’ll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

Gov. Scott Walker addresses food workers and reporters during a stop at Seneca Foods on Tuesday in Janesville, Wis. Walker took his fight against President Donald Trump's proposed trade tariffs Tuesday, traveling the state as part of a rare public break with the fellow Republican. (Angela Major/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined from left by, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., meets with reporters following a closed-door Republican strategy session on Capitol Hill, as they face how to deal with President Donald Trump's impending trade tariffs, in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says he and other Republicans in Congress are concerned that President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports might metastasize into a larger trade war and injure "an economy that appears to be taking off," during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Ken Thomas and Lisa Mascaro

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.