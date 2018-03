Trump’s VA pick draws concern over thin management record

1 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this Jan. 16 file photo, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, as he talk about President Donald Trump's physical. Trump's selection of his White House doctor to run the massive Department of Veterans Affairs has key lawmakers and veterans groups questioning whether he has the experience needed to manage the politically splintered agency. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)