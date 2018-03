Two officers won’t be charged in fatal shooting of black man

2 / 2

From left, Andricka Williams, attorney Mike Adams and attorney Brandon DeCuir arrive for a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Landry Tuesday in Baton Rouge, La., to report his office's findings, that there were no state criminal charges to be prosecuted against Baton Rouge Police Deptartment officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who were involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, in July 2016 outside a convenience store. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to bring federal civil rights charges against the two white police officers last May. Attorneys for family members still plan on pursuing civil charges, though. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)