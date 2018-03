‘Vote them out!’: Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

7 / 7

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Dressed as lady liberty, Rosa Plume lies on the street as crowds of people participate in the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday in San Francisco. In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the U.S. against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a "vote-them-out" movement and tougher laws against weapons and ammo. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)