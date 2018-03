With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

Officials continue to investigate the scene where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday in Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Officials remove a car of the suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin from the scene where he blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday in Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Officials investigate the scene where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday in Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday in Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

This undated student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. Conditt, the suspect in the deadly bombings that terrorized Austin, blew himself up early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him, bringing a grisly end to a three-week manhunt. (Austin Community College via AP)

Officials investigate near a vehicle (center) where a suspect in the deadly bombings that terrorized Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in on him, in Round Rock, Texas, Wednesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

By Jim Vertuno and Will Weissert

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.