Witnesses forever changed by MLK’s final days

In this March 15, 2018 photo, attorney Mike Cody sits in the Mason Temple of the Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tenn. The church was the location of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous last speech containing the phrase, "I've been to the mountaintop," on April 3, 1968. Cody, who worked to get an injunction lifted so a sanitation workers' march could be held, was in the church for King's speech. King came to Memphis April 3 to help with the march and was assassinated April 4. King felt strongly that unless he could get a success here in Memphis, with these workers using nonviolent, civil disobedience, then he would never get the Poor Peoples March in Washington that summer, said Cody, 82. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)