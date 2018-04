YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

Law enforcement officials walk toward YouTube offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters, wounding some people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A sign for YouTube is displayed from windows at a Walmart corporate office in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters, wounding some people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Law enforcement officers swoop into a 4S Ranch apartment complex to serve a search warrant where Nasim Aghdam had lived in San Diego, Calif., Wednesday. Law enforcement officials have identified Nasim Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., wounding several people before fatally shooting herself. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Elliot Spagat And Sudhin Thanawala

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.