2 slain Ohio officers’ families thank community for support

Image 1 of 7 FILE - These undated file photos provided by the City of Westerville, Ohio show Officers Eric Joering, 39, left, and Anthony Morelli, 54, who were fatally shot while responding to a hang-up 9-1-1 call on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Police in the Columbus suburb of Westerville on Monday, Feb. 12 will escort the bodies of two slain officers as they're moved from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes. Officials invited the public to line the route as the bodies are transported Monday to honor the officers. (City of Westerville via AP, File)

Image 2 of 7 Officers from the Westerville Police Department in suburban Columbus leave a downtown federal courthouse, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. following the initial appearance by a man accused of providing the gun used to kill two Westerville officers. Suspect Gerald Lawson, accused of providing the weapon, is being held without bond ahead of another hearing Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Image 3 of 7 The Police escort of Westerville Police officers Morelli and Joering home from Franklin County Coroners office today as they head north of S. State Street in Westerville, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Image 4 of 7 Benjamin Glassman, right, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, speak with the media as Ronald Herndon, assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, listens Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio, as they discusses the arrest of and charges against a man accused of providing the gun used to kill two suburban Columbus police officers. Glassman said Gerald Lawson is accused of providing the gun to shooting suspect Quentin Smith, who was prohibited as a felon from possessing a weapon. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Image 5 of 7 Columbus Police honor guard members salute the ambulance carrying the body of Westerville Police officer Eric Joering during a procession transporting the bodies of Joering and Anthony Morelli from the Franklin County Coroners Office to the Hill and Moreland funeral homes in Westerville, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Image 6 of 7 Flowers and signs adorn a Westerville Police car at a memorial outside the police department Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, following a procession transporting the bodies of Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli from the Franklin County Coroners Office to the Hill and Moreland funeral homes in Westerville, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)