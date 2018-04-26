Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Authorities say prison inmate found strangled in cell
Published: April 26, 2018 - 4:05 PM
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Statewide candidates in Ohio to reveal money raised, spent Updated April 26th, 2018 1:23 PM
The Latest: Protections for special prosecutor clear panel Updated April 26th, 2018 12:08 PM
Trump says rapper Kanye West has ’good taste’ for liking him Updated April 26th, 2018 12:04 PM
Senate confirms Pompeo as secretary of state Today April 26th, 2018 1:27 PM

THE LATEST

Authorities say prison inmate found strangled in cell Updated April 26th, 2018 4:05 PM
More kids have autism, better diagnosis may be the reason Updated April 26th, 2018 2:30 PM
Browns coach Hue Jackson tells ESPN Baker Mayfield ‘demonstrated the things that we are looking for in a quarterback’ Today April 26th, 2018 2:12 PM
Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, his lawyer vows to appeal Today April 26th, 2018 3:35 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal