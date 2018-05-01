Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Body that washed ashore along Lake Erie is identified as Ohio man
Published: May 1, 2018 - 3:30 PM
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Release of auditor’s review of Ohio e-school delayed Updated May 1st, 2018 1:46 PM
AG drops manslaughter, assault in Penn State frat death case Updated May 1st, 2018 1:33 PM
Michigan Catholic school to use ’modesty ponchos’ at prom Updated May 1st, 2018 1:29 PM
Teen delivers baby after learning about childbirth in school Updated May 1st, 2018 1:24 PM

THE LATEST

Cavaliers notebook: Coach Tyronn Lue will monitor LeBron James’ minutes vs. Raptors after Herculean effort in first round Updated May 1st, 2018 3:46 PM
Body that washed ashore along Lake Erie is identified as Ohio man Updated May 1st, 2018 3:30 PM
Timken Co. revises 2018 outlook upward for second time this year Updated May 1st, 2018 3:09 PM
Police: Ohio man jumps to death from Florida hotel balcony Updated May 1st, 2018 2:48 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal