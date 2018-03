City Hall drama still running in Cincinnati standoff

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black attends a city council meeting at city hall, March 21 in Cincinnati. With one council member absent at the time, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley removed a proposed buyout proposal for Black from the council meeting agenda. Cranley asked Black to resign nearly three weeks ago. Black balked. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports there isn't majority support for a proposed $423,000 severance package for Black. He's been the manager since 2014. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By Dan Sewell

Associated Press

