Crime victims’ rights campaign faces fresh local backlash

In this Aug. 2016 file photo, David Prater, Oklahoma County District Attorney, talks to the media in Oklahoma City. Prater, the top prosecutor in Oklahoma's largest county, said he's favorably inclined toward the crime victims bill of rights, dubbed Marsy's Law proposal, which will appear on the state ballot in 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

In this May 2015, file photo, Henry T. Nicholas III talks during the Nicholas Academic Center's 2015 Graduation ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, Calif. After his sister was murdered, Nichols III spent millions to enshrine a so-called bill of rights for crime victims into California's constitution. Now, he is taking his effort into the nation's heartland, including Oklahoma, spending millions on teams of lobbyists and PR companies to influence legislatures and amend state constitutions all over the country. (Eric Reed/AP Images for Nicholas Academic Centers, File)