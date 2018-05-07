Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Deputies kill armed man they were sent to escort to hospital
Published: May 7, 2018 - 3:40 PM
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Revere school board member resigns Today May 7th, 2018 4:18 PM
Akron Dish tidbit: Celebrate royal nuptials May 19 at Royal Wedding Tea in Kent Today May 7th, 2018 4:03 PM
Deputies kill armed man they were sent to escort to hospital Updated May 7th, 2018 3:40 PM
Melania Trump launches ‘BE BEST’ awareness campaign for kids Today May 7th, 2018 3:28 PM

THE LATEST

Revere school board member resigns Updated May 7th, 2018 4:11 PM
Akron Dish tidbit: Celebrate royal nuptials May 19 at Royal Wedding Tea in Kent Today May 7th, 2018 4:03 PM
Deputies kill armed man they were sent to escort to hospital Updated May 7th, 2018 3:40 PM
Melania Trump launches ‘BE BEST’ awareness campaign for kids Today May 7th, 2018 3:28 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal