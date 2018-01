DeWine ‘encouraged’ after start of opioid lawsuit talks

Image 1 of 1

FILE - This Jan. 11, 2018 file photo shows judge Dan Polster in his office in Cleveland. Polster has called the opioid addiction epidemic 100 percent man-made and asserted that other branches of government have punted on solving it. Polster has made clear that he wants to use the cases before him as a way to forge a solution to the opioid crisis _ not just a legal resolution. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file)