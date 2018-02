E-school, state take funding fight to Ohio Supreme Court

Image 1 of 3 Students, teachers and other supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow rally outside the Ohio Supreme Court, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio, as the court hears arguments in ECOT's legal dispute with the state. The now-closed e-school has challenged how state officials tallied student enrollment and participation to determine ECOT should repay tens of millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)

Image 2 of 3 Students and other supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow rally outside the Ohio Supreme Court, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio, as the court hears arguments in ECOT's legal dispute with the state. The now-closed e-school has challenged how state officials tallied student enrollment and participation to determine ECOT should repay tens of millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)