Golf cart service offers rides in downtown Cincinnati

Patrick Dye, co-founder of GEST Carts, demonstrates his retrofitted golf carts outside their depot in Cincinnati. GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfront restaurants, a casino and other entertainment spots. Patrick and Lauren Dye have rolled out the service slowly, with plans to expand in time for Cincinnatis popular Opening Day festivities in late March when the Reds begin baseball season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Image 2 of 2

Patrick Dye, co-founder of GEST Carts, drives through the downtown as he demonstrates his retrofitted golf carts in Cincinnati. GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfront restaurants, a casino and other entertainment spots. Patrick and Lauren Dye have rolled out the service slowly, with plans to expand in time for Cincinnatis popular Opening Day festivities in late March when the Reds begin baseball season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)