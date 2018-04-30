Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
GOP lawmaker files complaint against Taylor over $3 million loan
Published: April 30, 2018 - 7:46 PM | Updated: April 30, 2018 - 9:35 PM
By Julie Carr Smyth
Associated Press
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Central American asylum seekers denied U.S. entry for 2nd day April 30th, 2018 9:32 PM
White House delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico April 30th, 2018 9:10 PM
People in the news: Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Meryl Streep, R. Kelly April 30th, 2018 9:06 PM
Court documents: Deputy was shot in the head by assailant April 30th, 2018 3:54 PM

THE LATEST

Why Browns VP of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith became believer in Baker Mayfield during pre-draft process April 30th, 2018 9:16 PM
Akron school district expects sharp increase in graduates as a result of state’s new alternative requirements April 30th, 2018 9:12 PM
White House delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico April 30th, 2018 9:10 PM
Canton school is first in Stark County to receive STEM designation April 30th, 2018 8:24 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal