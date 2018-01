Governor names fellow Republican to state Supreme Court

Judge Mary DeGenaro accepts her appointment as a new Ohio Supreme Court justice accompanied by Gov. John Kasich, who announced the selection, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. DeGenaro, a Republican, is replacing Democratic Justice William O'Neill, who has said he's stepping down Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, to run for governor. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Associated Press

