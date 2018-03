Investigations begin into fertility clinic malfunction

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

This photo shows the University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Beachwood, Ohio. The University Hospital in Ohio and another fertility clinic in San Francisco experienced equipment failures on the same day that may have damaged hundreds of frozen eggs and embryos, something that a fertility expert called a stunning coincidence and that is already producing lawsuits from crestfallen couples. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)