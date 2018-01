Judge: Woman found guilty in grandson’s methadone death

In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 photo, Norma Carraballo-Vasquez appears in a Cleveland courtroom. Carraballo-Vasquez has been found guilty of charges related to the methadone overdose death of her 2-year-old grandson in Cleveland. (Cory Shaffer /The Plain Dealer via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.