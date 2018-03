Judges and Ohio prison system at odds over bed reduction plan

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections shows Robert Chambers Jr. Ohio judges and the state prison system are at odds over a new law meant to reduce prison time for low-level offenders who commit minor probation violations. In southern Ohio, Chambers violated his probation for a 2017 drug possession conviction in multiple ways, including admitted drug use and refusal to enter drug treatment, according to court records. Adams County Judge Brett Spencer finally sentenced him to a year in prison, and was then singled out by the prison system for surpassing the 3-month cap. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections via AP)